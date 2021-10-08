Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,434,500 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 1,747,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAVVF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

AAVVF opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $952.33 million, a P/E ratio of 124.76 and a beta of 2.05. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

