Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $24.24, but opened at $25.29. Levi Strauss & Co. shares last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 69,802 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $436,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $624,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,717 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,606 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $14,917,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 35.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,674 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $43,484,000 after purchasing an additional 473,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,588 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

