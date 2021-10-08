Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,708,200 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the August 31st total of 1,391,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,694.0 days.
AMFPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amplifon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.
AMFPF stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Amplifon has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 0.47.
Amplifon Company Profile
Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.
