Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,708,200 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the August 31st total of 1,391,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,694.0 days.

AMFPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amplifon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Amplifon alerts:

AMFPF stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Amplifon has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 0.47.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $624.78 million for the quarter. Amplifon had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 24.14%.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.