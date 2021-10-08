Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Decreases By 18.9%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

BCUCF opened at $55.00 on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.37.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

