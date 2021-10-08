Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Given New C$1.44 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$1.69 to C$1.44 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 77.78% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of GBAR stock opened at C$0.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.21 million and a P/E ratio of -4.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.84. Monarch Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.31.
About Monarch Mining
Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.