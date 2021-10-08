Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Given New C$1.44 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$1.69 to C$1.44 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 77.78% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of GBAR stock opened at C$0.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.21 million and a P/E ratio of -4.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.84. Monarch Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.31.

About Monarch Mining

Monarch Mining Corporation operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. Its projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 6.91 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor gold property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 km sq; The McKenzie Break property that consists of 169 mineral claims covering an area of 70.5 square kilometers located in the north of Val-d'Or, Quebec; and Swanson property that include one mineral lease and 127 claims covering a total area of 51.26 square kilometers situated to the northeast of Barraute, Quebec.

