National Bank Financial Increases Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$2.50

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BBD.B. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$1.15 to C$2.35 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.83.

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 0.82. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.33.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

