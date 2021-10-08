Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) and OI (NYSE:OIBRC) Critical Comparison

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) and OI (NYSE:OIBRC) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and OI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications $220.77 million 7.25 $126.72 million $0.05 641.00 OI $1.80 billion N/A -$2.04 billion N/A N/A

Shenandoah Telecommunications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OI.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and OI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 2 1 0 2.33 OI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.17%.

Profitability

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and OI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications 80.93% 1.29% 0.38% OI N/A -35.27% -2.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.0% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OI has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats OI on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless telephone and data network services. The Broadband segment provides broadband, video and voice services to residential and commercial customers in portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Kentucky, via fiber optic and hybrid fiber coaxial (“HFC“) cable. The Tower segment leases space on 225 owned cell towers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, VA.

About OI

Oi S.A. provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It provides a portfolio of communication products that include regular fixed and mobile telephony services, data transmission (including broadband), ISP and other services. The Company provides its services to homes, small, medium and large corporate users, government agencies and other telecommunication companies. Oi S.A., formerly known as Brazil Telecom S.A., is based in Brazil.

