Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AgileThought Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGIL)

AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AgileThought in a report released on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AgileThought’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

AGIL opened at $8.14 on Thursday. AgileThought has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $36.13.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

