Insider Buying: Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Insider Buys 856 Shares of Stock

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) insider Les Wood bought 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £453.68 ($592.74).

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 50.22 ($0.66) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £718.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. Tullow Oil plc has a twelve month low of GBX 15.73 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87).

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

