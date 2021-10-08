Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Well Services in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.42). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ USWS opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. U.S. Well Services has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.64.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.45 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USWS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

