Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Main Street Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

MAIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 159,631 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.7% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

