ProPetro Holding Corp. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ProPetro in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at $38,304,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ProPetro by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,809,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ProPetro by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,985 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ProPetro by 2,908.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,080,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProPetro by 266.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 968,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

