Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cytokinetics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $38.85 on Thursday. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $39.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $170,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Cragg sold 7,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $265,974.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,150 shares of company stock worth $1,281,831. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 565,222 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 81.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 41,329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2,690.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 85,091 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,569,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.