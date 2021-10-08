Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) Insider Yiu Kai Pang Purchases 500 Shares

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) insider Yiu Kai Pang bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,180 ($67.68) per share, with a total value of £25,900 ($33,838.52).

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 52.26 ($0.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 66.12 ($0.86). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £451.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.90.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Jardine Matheson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.70%.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.