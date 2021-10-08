Iain McDonald Purchases 25,000 Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG) Stock

THG Plc (LON:THG) insider Iain McDonald bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.53) per share, for a total transaction of £105,750 ($138,163.05).

THG stock opened at GBX 467 ($6.10) on Friday. THG Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 402.20 ($5.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 585.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 609.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Several research firms recently commented on THG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on shares of THG in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 624 ($8.15) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, THG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 814.60 ($10.64).

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

