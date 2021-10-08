Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) Insider Acquires £30,000 in Stock

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) insider Gabriele Cerrone purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Gabriele Cerrone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Gabriele Cerrone bought 37,500 shares of Tiziana Life Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £18,375 ($24,007.06).

On Monday, September 27th, Gabriele Cerrone purchased 100,000 shares of Tiziana Life Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,938.33).

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences stock opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.67) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 60.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.25. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 206 ($2.69). The firm has a market cap of £100.23 million and a PE ratio of -3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.54.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.