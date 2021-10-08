Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Decreases By 24.7%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

HERO traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $28.12. 303,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,041. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HERO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 662.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after buying an additional 262,097 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 998,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,358,000 after purchasing an additional 109,881 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 199,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 50,265 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 34,744 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 320.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares during the period.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.