Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Codex DNA Inc. is a creator of the BioXp(TM) system, a fully automated benchtop instrument which enables numerous synthetic biology workflows. Codex DNA Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Codex DNA alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.57 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ DNAY opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a current ratio of 18.67. Codex DNA has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. Research analysts predict that Codex DNA will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNAY. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at $198,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Codex DNA during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codex DNA (DNAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codex DNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codex DNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.