ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a sell rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.41.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $24.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.23 and a beta of 3.21. ChampionX has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ChampionX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 10.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

