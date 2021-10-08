TheStreet Downgrades Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRT opened at $4.43 on Monday. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 million, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trio-Tech International by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

