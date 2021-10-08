Morgan Stanley Downgrades Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

RIDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty cut Lordstown Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lordstown Motors to $5.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lordstown Motors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $8.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $5.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts predict that Lordstown Motors will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 366.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

