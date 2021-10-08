Financial Review: ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) & Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) and Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Get ITOCHU alerts:

ITOCHU pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wilmar International pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. ITOCHU pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares ITOCHU and Wilmar International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITOCHU $97.76 billion 0.47 $3.63 billion $5.09 11.38 Wilmar International $50.53 billion 0.39 $1.53 billion N/A N/A

ITOCHU has higher revenue and earnings than Wilmar International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ITOCHU and Wilmar International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITOCHU 0 0 0 0 N/A Wilmar International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

ITOCHU has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wilmar International has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of ITOCHU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Wilmar International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ITOCHU and Wilmar International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITOCHU 5.13% 14.86% 5.15% Wilmar International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ITOCHU beats Wilmar International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business. The Machinery segment includes plant projects, marine, aerospace, automobile, construction machinery, industrial systems, and life and healthcare business. The Metals and Minerals segment offers metals and mineral resources, steel and non-ferrous products, and coal, nuclear, and solar business. The Energy and Chemicals segment pertains to oil and gas trading, energy resources development, and chemicals business. The Food segment focuses on food resources, product processing, midstream distribution, and retail business. The ICT and Realty segment deals with forest products, general merchandise, ICT, insurance, logistics, construction, realty, and financial business. The Others segment includes the overseas legal corporations in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, China and Hong Kong. The company was founded by Chubei Itoh in 1858 and is

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel. The Oilseeds and Grains segment comprises the merchandising and processing of a wide range of agricultural products including non palm and lauric edible oils, oilseeds, flour and rice milling, corn processing and downstream products like wheat and rice noodles in consumer pack, medium pack and in bulk. The Sugar segment engages in milling, refining, merchandising, branding, and distribution of sugar and its related products. The others segment includes the manufacturing and distribution of fertilizer products and ship-chartering services. The company was founded by Kuok Khoon Hong and Martua Sitorus in 1991 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.