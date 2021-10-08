Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.79. 1,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 12,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Get Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.