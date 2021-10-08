LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

LYB stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.96. 2,031,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.99.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

