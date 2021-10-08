Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Down 23.6% in September

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 6,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 988,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
NYSE HR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.98. 1,125,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,130. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 114.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87.
Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.
In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.
About Healthcare Realty Trust
Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.
