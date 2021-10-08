Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Down 23.6% in September

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 6,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 988,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

NYSE HR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.98. 1,125,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,130. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 114.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

