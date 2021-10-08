Short Interest in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Rises By 22.7%

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the August 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 756,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

JBL traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.78. 890,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,122. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Jabil by 7.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 762,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,313,000 after purchasing an additional 42,269 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

