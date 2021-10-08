Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Short Interest Update

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,790,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 11,420,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NYSE MO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.48. 4,893,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,203,696. The stock has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.79. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

