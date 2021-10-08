BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Stock Price Up 0.7%

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:zwb) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$20.97 and last traded at C$20.96. Approximately 132,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 126,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.81.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$20.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%.

