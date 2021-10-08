iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,200 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the August 31st total of 716,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,187,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $100.54. The company had a trading volume of 754,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,084. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $73.57 and a twelve month high of $104.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.75 and a 200-day moving average of $98.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $71,000.

