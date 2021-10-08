Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Trading Up 1.6%

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO)’s stock price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 38,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 51,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on INDO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Indonesia Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Indonesia Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40.
Indonesia Energy Company Profile (NYSE:INDO)
Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.
