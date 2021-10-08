Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Trading 3.6% Higher

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF)’s share price traded up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.85 and last traded at $40.77. 4,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 3,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.35.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.29.

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

