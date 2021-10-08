StrongHands Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $548,180.63 and $39.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 76.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000171 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,768,054,011 coins and its circulating supply is 17,354,859,657 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

