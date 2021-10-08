$282.52 Million in Sales Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will report $282.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $292.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $273.04 million. Enova International reported sales of $204.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $264.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.88 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 48.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $149,989.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,058 shares of company stock valued at $600,153 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,870,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,481,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,846,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,602,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.00. 238,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30. Enova International has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $41.06.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

