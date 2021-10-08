Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.45 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will announce $33.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.82 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $34.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $133.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.15 million to $135.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $128.69 million, with estimates ranging from $125.49 million to $131.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 33.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE:DLNG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,153. The company has a market capitalization of $114.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.92. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

