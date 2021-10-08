Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Short Interest Down 24.3% in September

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:EURN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.35. 3,179,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. Analysts predict that Euronav will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Euronav in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Euronav by 67.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Euronav in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Euronav in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

