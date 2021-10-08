Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 36,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46.

About Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF)

Redline Communications Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and provision of wireless communications product and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Hardware and Software Products; Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment; and Maintenance and Support.

