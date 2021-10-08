Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuwei Films from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

FFHL traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,595. Fuwei Films has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter.

Fuwei Films Company Profile

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

