KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €70.70 ($83.18) and last traded at €70.10 ($82.47). 2,714 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €69.70 ($82.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of €70.31 and a 200-day moving average of €72.64.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (ETR:KWS)

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.