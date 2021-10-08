Stelco (TSE:STLC) Trading Up 3.6%

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC)’s stock price was up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$41.68 and last traded at C$40.88. Approximately 416,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 423,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.47.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STLC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stelco in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Stelco to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.22.

Get Stelco alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Stelco’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

About Stelco (TSE:STLC)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.