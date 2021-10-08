Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) was down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 6,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 9,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14.

About Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF)

Air New Zealand Ltd. engages in the transportation of passengers and cargo on an integrated network of scheduled airline services. It also provides engineering and maintenance services. The company was founded on April 26, 1940 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

