Beacon (BECN) Price Down 17% This Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. Beacon has a market cap of $1.11 million and $5,142.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00027096 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000673 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

