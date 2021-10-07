Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Short Interest Down 23.8% in September

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 8,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Shares of PEAK stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 91,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 677.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

