Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 48.2% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 2,248.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 229,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 219,272 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNY traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.91. 21,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,188. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

