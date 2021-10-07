Genesis Shards Trading 11.2% Higher This Week (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $30,905.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00062075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00094007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00132142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,846.04 or 1.00144329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.16 or 0.06478076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

