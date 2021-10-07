Brokerages Anticipate Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.61 Million

Brokerages expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to post sales of $60.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.30 million and the lowest is $59.91 million. Materialise posted sales of $47.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $238.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.33 million to $240.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $265.45 million, with estimates ranging from $262.99 million to $267.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Materialise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.80. 190,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,906. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Materialise has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,000. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

