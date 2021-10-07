$15.62 Million in Sales Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to announce $15.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.90 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $12.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $60.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $61.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $73.07 million, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $78.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 62.49% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

AJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Great Ajax by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJX traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 109,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,086. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

