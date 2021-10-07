$15.62 Million in Sales Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to announce $15.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.90 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $12.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $60.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $61.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $73.07 million, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $78.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 62.49% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

AJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Great Ajax by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJX traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 109,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,086. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.