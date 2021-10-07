Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will report $70,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Otonomy posted sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year sales of $230,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $350,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 67.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its position in Otonomy by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy during the first quarter worth $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Otonomy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 66,136 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Otonomy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy during the first quarter worth $514,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Otonomy stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 45,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,042. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.00. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

