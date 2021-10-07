Ravencoin Classic Hits One Day Volume of $16,596.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $16,596.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,768.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,565.00 or 0.06630286 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.07 or 0.00327451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $590.51 or 0.01098239 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00099064 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.34 or 0.00517670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.03 or 0.00342267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.31 or 0.00327915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

