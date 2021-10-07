Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Update

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,600 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 412,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTX traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,696. Entera Bio has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $106.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,414.71% and a negative return on equity of 161.80%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entera Bio will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Entera Bio by 66.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 48,221 shares during the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Entera Bio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.