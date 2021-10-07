Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Down 23.0% in September

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,900 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 625,700 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 212,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Carr purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Koschak purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Calyxt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 29.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.09. 271,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $115.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. Calyxt has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $12.43.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 127.64% and a negative net margin of 106.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.